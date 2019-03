SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department has revealed that only about 50% of the 1,701 premises operating in the state have Fire Certificates (FC).

Its director, Azmi Osman, said that nine categories of premises operating in Selangor including businesses, libraries, hospitals, medical centres, offices and shops will be required to have a fire certificate (FC) under the Fire Services Act 1988.

“The FC is important because the fire department will conduct a thorough inspection of the building’s safety system such as fire alarm equipment, fire extinguishers and emergency routes.

“This is to ensure it works and can be used in the event of a fire,” he told reporters after attending the monthly assembly and blood donation programme of the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department here today.

According to Azmi, errant owners who fail to get a FC can be charged under the Fire Services Act, which provides for a fine of RM5,000 or three years’ jail or both, upon conviction.

He said so far three such cases have been brought to court.

Azmi also said that only 5% of government buildings in the state had FCs and this has to be taken note of. — Bernama