Only canned pork products allowed into country from China: Vet Services DG

PETALING JAYA: Only canned pork-based products that have undergone high heat treatment and high pressured cooking have been allowed to be imported from China into the country since Nov 12 of this year.

Director-general of the Veterinary Services Department, Datuk Dr Quaza Nizamuddin Hassan Nizam said the move was made due to the major outbreak of the African Swine Fever (ASF) in China, which began in August.

He said other unauthorized products included sausages, sliced pork meat, smoked ham and pork enzymes.

“Pig farms in Malaysia are advised to increase their biosecurity and take all precautionary measures.

“In addition, the department will also enhance the control and inspection of pigs farms in Malaysia,“ he said in a statement, here today.

According to him, the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Service (Maqis) has also been instructed to tighten quarantine control operations at air and sea entry points into the country.

He added that tourists are prohibited from bringing animal products into the country while tourists to China are also advised not to visit any pig farms.

“The ASF virus infects pigs but does not infect humans,“ he said.

Recently, traces of ASF was found in a vacuum packed pork sausage from China in Japan. The incident was reported on Oct 24.

South Korea had also discovered the virus twice in livestock products from China.

Meanwhile in Chiang Rai, Thailand, pork sausages brought in by a Chinese tourist were also found to have contained the ASF virus.