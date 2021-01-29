Only close family members allowed to attend funerals in Sarawak

KUCHING: Only immediate family members are allowed to attend funerals in Sarawak during the Movement Control Order (MCO) and Conditional MCO (CMCO) in force in the state.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Datuk Douglas Uggah Embas said family members must also inform the district offices and police about the funeral for crowd management.

“The funeral ceremony guidelines can be obtained from the Unit For Other Religions (UNIFOR),” he said at the daily press conference on Covid-19, here, today.

Apart from that, Uggah said all types of social activities and gatherings including weddings, feasts, engagement ceremonies, prayers, tahlil and birthday celebrations are not allowed during MCO and CMCO.

Currently, CMCO is being enforced throughout Sarawak until Feb 14 while Sibu is now under MCO.

Meanwhile, he said 179 positive cases were detected in Sarawak today, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 4,124, while 36 deaths have been recorded so far.

He also said that JPBN had introduced a police community programme in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19, especially in villages and longhouses.

The programme which involved community leaders, tribal chiefs, People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) personnel, army veterans and police retirees, is aimed at raising awareness of the threat posed by Covid-19 as well as improving standard operating procedures compliance, he added. -Bernama