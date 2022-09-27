Only Dr M can convince ex-IGP to contest in Rembau - Report

PETALING JAYA: Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador is the “perfect” candidate to contest on behalf of the Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) in the 15th general election (GE15).

Negri Sembilan GTA deputy chairman Mohamad Jani Ismail told Malay daily Utusan Malaysia that the matter has been brought up to the coalition’s top leadership for consideration.

“I gave my view to Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (GTA Deputy Chairman), if GTA wants to win and shake of Umno, Abdul Hamid is the man,“ he was quoted as saying.

Mohamad Jani also added that Abdul Hamid is not a member of Pejuang but GTA is willing to allocate space for the former top cop.

Yesterday, it was reported that Abdul Hamid’s name was mentioned as a potential candidate for GTA in GE15.