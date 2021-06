SHAH ALAM: Only five to 10 per cent of the total number of Covid-19 positive cases are from the manufacturing sector, Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said.

He said data confirmed by the Health Ministry showed that 75 per cent of the Covid-19 positive cases today were sporadic, which meant the virus is in the community, while another 25 per cent came from various forms of clusters, including workplace clusters covering the manufacturing sector.

“Therefore, it is not true to put the blame on the economic sector, especially the manufacturing sector,” he told reporters after visiting the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) vaccination centre (PPV) here today.

He said when the government decided on allowing several economic sectors to operate, there was the probability of Covid-19 infection occurring in those sectors, unlike the education and social sectors which had been completely shut down.

The decision, however, was made in the economic interest of the people, Mohamed Azmin added.

“The economic sectors, especially those involving essential goods and services, we decided that some of them must be allowed to protect the economic well-being of the people.

“When there are (economic) activities, the probability (of Covid-19 infection) certainly exists but the number is not as large as announced (from the total number of cases) because the virus is already sporadic, and that is why we call for the pandemic to be overcome jointly by adhering to strict standard operating procedures,” he said.

Mohamed Azmin said Malaysia is part of a global supply chain and the government does not want any disruption to the supply of food, basic necessities and public health items such as sanitisers and other pharmaceutical products.

Meanwhile, he said the Public-Private Partnership Covid-​19 Industry Immunisation Programme (PIKAS) for now involved the manufacturing sector and the government will focus on the construction and tourism sectors in the near future.

He also announced that a total of 16,564 workers had received vaccinations in Penang, Johor and Selangor through PIKAS from June 16 until yesterday.

“As of yesterday, 669,846 workers from 4,537 companies across the country have registered with PIKAS and companies interested to join can get further information at www.miti.gov.my,” he said.

The SCCC vaccination centre under PIKAS that is managed by the International Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI) began vaccinations for manufacturing sector workers in Selangor today.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Azmin said the centre is one of eight public use vaccination centres in the country with approval to operate latest July 5.

According to him, there are two types of vaccination centres under PIKAS, the Public Use vaccination centres involving convention and exhibition centres as well as hotels and On-Site vaccinations centres at the factory premises.

MITI said PIKAS is aimed to speed up vaccinations for at least two million workers in the manufacturing sector by the end of the third quarter of this year.

Under PIKAS, he said the government would provide free vaccinations, while the private sector can administrate the vaccination centres, including the involvement of private medical services.

Employers will have to bear the full administration costs for the workers’ vaccinations and are not allowed to transfer the vaccination administration costs by deducting workers’ salaries even if the worker no longer works for the company after receiving the first dose, he added.-Bernama