Only four public vaccination centres in Melaka still open

MELAKA: Only four Covid-19 public vaccination centres (PPV) are still operating in the state after the vaccination rate for the adult population in Melaka reached 92.4 per cent yesterday, said state Health and Anti-Drug Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman (pix).

Of the four, the one at Encore, Klebang will operate until Nov 2, while those at the Ahmad Ithnin Hall, Seri Umbai Jasin Municipal Council Hall (MPJ) and Alamanda Hall would be open until Oct 27.

“Most centres have been closed in stages after the vaccination process for the registered adult population reached 90 per cent for both the first and second vaccine jabs.

“For individuals who have yet to be vaccinated, they can still get their vaccine jabs at the existing centres, which will also be used for students aged between 12 and 17 that is being carried out in schools through the Community Vaccine Mobilisation (MOVAK) Programme,” he told reporters after visiting the flood victims at the temporary evacuation centre in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Ayer Molek here today.

Rahmad said there has been a decline in Covid-19 positive cases in the state, apart from the use of hospitals for Covid-19 treatment in wards was around 35 per cent while there are 15 to 17 patients still being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), so far.

Elaborating, he said the state Covid-19 Management Special Committee would also review the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the Melaka state election if any improvements are required, as the Election Commission (EC) is expected to table the SOP tomorrow.

“Surely there will be a lot of comings and goings, including the party machinery, so we want to remind them to comply with the stipulated SOP. I have also suggested that the operations room of the political parties provide Covid-19 self-test kits as it’s important to protect oneself and those around them from being infected,” he said.-Bernama