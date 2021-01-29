Only general medicine services affected in closure -Sarikei Hospital

SIBU, Jan 28: Sarikei Hospital today clarified that only services at general medicine specialist clinic will be temporarily closed while other specialist services are still operating as usual.

Sarikei Hospital, in media statement issued this evening, clarified this matter following the announcement of the closure of the hospital’s outpatient specialist clinic which went viral on social media.

“All other specialist services are still operating as usual. For appointments of those affected following this move, the management of the specialist clinic will contact the relevant patients for the purpose of rescheduling (appointments) and medication supply.

“The management of Sarikei Hospital apologises for the confusion. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” said the statement.

It also said that if there are doubts and further enquiries, public can contact the hospital at 084-653333 extension 1080 or WhatsApp at 019-9279281.- Bernama