PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal was told today that only fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low could answer why SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds ended up in Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s (pix) bank accounts.

The former premier’s counsel, Harvinderjit Singh, said this when he was queried by Judge Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil on why millions of money was transferred into Najib’s accounts.

Abdul Karim: Why was the RM5 million and RM27 million deposited into Najib’s accounts?

Harvinderjit: Only Jho Low could answer it. But we can tell you that the RM27 million was put into Najib’s account because (former AmBank relationship manager) Joana Yu Ging Ping said the account balance was low.

Justice Abdul Karim, who presided over the appeal with Justices Datuk Has Zanah Mehat and Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera also questioned Harvinderjit over Jho Low’s involvement in SRC International as the businessman did not hold any post in the company at that time.

Abdul Karim: Jho Low (was) not an officer and (had) nothing to do with SRC. When did Jho Low get involve? But you are saying that Jho Low gave instructions to Joana Yu, she was in communication with Jho Low. Suddenly, Jho Low appeared?

Harvinderjit: The reason Jho Low appeared was because of the cheque. Jho Low could transfer money out of SRC through former SRC directorTerence Geh .

Abdul Karim: Are you saying that the late Datuk Azlin Alias (Najib’s former principal private secretary) had nothing to do with that? Everything was (by) Jho Low?

Harvinderjit: Yes.

Azlin died in a helicopter crash in April, 2015.

Harvinderjet also submitted that Jho Low was involved in the convoluted monetary trail involving the accounts of SRC, Gandingan Mentari Sdn Bhd (GMSB), Ihsan Perdana Sdn Bhd (IPSB) and Najib.

The lawyer contended that Jho Low and several others were involved in the monetary transfers, involving Najib’s accounts, and that the former premier had no knowledge of it.

“Why would the prime minister knowingly take money from a government linked company and put it in his accounts,“ asked the lawyer.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court had on July 28 last year sentenced Najib to 12 years’ jail and RM210 million fine after finding him guilty on seven charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT), money laundering and abuse of position, involving RM42 million in SRC International funds.

The hearing of the appeal continues.- Bernama