Only MPs with solid justification can skip Dewan Rakyat sitting on Monday: Deputy Speaker

BATU PAHAT: MPs must attend the parliamentary sitting on Monday (May 18) or face disciplinary action, said Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon.

He said the sitting was important as it has been put on hold for six months and that there should not be any reason for the MPs to be absent unless they have solid written justification such as health problem.

“If they fail to attend, it may affect their status as an MP,” he told reporters after handing over contributions from an association representing class F contractors in Batu Pahat to the underprivileged, here today.

Mohd Rashid said as a safety measure, all Parliament staff who would be on duty on Monday have to undergo Covid-19 screening today, while MPs and Senators would be screened tomorrow and Friday. - Bernama