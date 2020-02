PUTRAJAYA: Only Nepalese nationals are allowed to work for licensed private security companies for now, the Home Ministry (KDN) said in a statement today.

The ministry issued the statement following a report by Pakistani media that 100,000 to 150,000 of its citizens would be hired as security guards in Malaysia.

According to KDN, private security services companies in the country are encouraged to give locals priority in hiring staff for the job.

It added that the ministry with the cooperation of the police and Malaysian Safety Industry Association (PIKM) had been conducting collaborative training programmes since 2014 to enhance the image and quality of private security services in the country.

Among programmes conducted are the Certified Security Guard (CSG) and Certified Bodyguard (CBG) courses.

“Over 120,700 individuals representing 80% of local security guards, have undergone training under these programmes.” the ministry said adding this was to ensure that the security personnel meet the requirements set by the ministry. - Bernama