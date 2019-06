JOHOR BARU: Only one victim of Pasir Gudang air pollution is still receiving treatment for breathing difficulty and vomiting at the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) here as of today.

Johor Health Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar said the victim, a 17–year–old schoolgirl was admitted to the hospital last Tuesday morning (June 25).

“Three other remaining victims have been discharged earlier. Only the 17–year–old girl is left at the hospital as of now and she is in stable condition,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Khuzzan also said that the checks on air quality in Pasir Gudang also showed a good reading as at noon today.

Police are still conducting 24–hour roadblock at several locations identified as main access roads to Pasir Gudang and the Hazmat team of the Fire and Rescue Department is still monitoring the air quality using the gas analyser in areas within a seven–kilometre radius of the district, involving some 20 schools, he said.

Public with enquiries or information about the air pollution situation can contact the Pasir Gudang Fire and Rescue Department at 07–2513444 or the state operation centre at 07–3310860 or disaster operation control centre at 07–2511 024. — Bernama