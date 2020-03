PETALING JAYA: Only one person can represent the family to go out and run essential errands and do some essential matters, said Senior Minister Datuk Fadillah Yusof.

He said according to the guidelines released from the movement control order (MCO), only one person, and that person must be the head of the family can go out and run errands.

“If you have to bring someone with you in the car, you’ll have to give a valid reason to the police, like if there was an emergency to attend to, or there is a death in the family or something similar,“ he said at a daily National Security Council press briefing today.

He also said the export of facial masks has been banned, while they are aiming to import 10 million masks from China to be handled by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) and distributed among the frontliners who are working tirelessly throughout the MCO.

“The frontliners are those from the Health Ministry, the police, immigration and the military. If there are extra masks, it will be given to Pharmaniaga to be distributed to the commercial markets,“ he said.

Fadillah, who is also Works Minister, said those who are not exposed to the Covid-19 symptoms need not wear a mask in accordance to the directive by World Health Organisation (WHO).

He also urged those who have been in close contact with Covid-19 positive patients to be honest and come forward with the truth to prevent the health officials tending to patients to be infected with the virus as well.