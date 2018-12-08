Only seven of 66 temple riot suspects have come forward, says IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Only seven of the 66 individuals wanted by the police in connection with the fracas at the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman temple in Subang Jaya have surrendered themselves.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun (pix) said the remaining 59 individuals, whose pictures were released by the police to the media earlier this week, have yet to come forward to assist in the probe.

“Of the 66 pictures (of the individuals) we have released, seven have come forward to assist us,“ he told reporters after attending the Majlis Berkhitan Perdana PDRM 2018 (mass circumcision ceremony), here, today.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department had on Monday and Wednesday released 28 and 38 pictures respectively of the individuals being sought by the cops in relation to the temple riot that took place on Nov 26 and 27.

Mohamad Fuzi said the police have also made 106 arrests as of 8am today.

On whether Bukit Aman has recorded a statement from Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, the fire and rescue personnel who was attacked and severely injured during the temple fracas, Mohamad Fuzi said the former was still not in the best health condition.

“When his health improves later, then inshaallah we will record his statement,“ he said.

Mohamad Fuzi said the police were also currently actively looking for the suspects who have allegedly assaulted the fire and rescue personnel.

Muhammad Adib, who is currently being treated at the National Heart Institute (IJN), has made progressive recovery but is still considered critical, with two of his organs (lungs and kidney) still requiring support systems.