BEIJING: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said that only the people can change the prime minister.

“We still remember that there was once a TMJ (Tunku Mahkota Johor) and he was changed, and his place was given to his younger brother.

“So, TMJ can be changed (without the people’s votes). The prime minister, however, can only be changed by the people,” he told the Malaysian media here today, at the end of his five-day visit to China to attend the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Dr Mahathir said this in an apparent response to Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim’s viral statement that it was better to change the prime minister than the Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) head coach Benjamin Mora.

The 94-year-old premier added: “If he can vote, then let him use his vote to change me.” — Bernama