SHAH ALAM: There are nearly 300 tahfiz schools in Selangor, but only two are found to be not registered, according to Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari (pix).

He said one of the unregistered schools had been ordered to close, while the operation of the other school had been suspended pending its compliance to the terms and conditions.

“The state government has made it compulsory for tahfiz schools in the state to comply with procedures and safety requirements at their premises,” he said, adding that the fire tragedy at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah Tahfiz centre in Kuala Lumpur in 201 should be a lesson to all.

Twenty-one students and two wardens of the tahfiz school perished in the fire.

Amirudin said this in response to a call by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof for parents to send their children only to registered tahfiz schools.

He was met by reporters after the launch of the World Town Planning Day by Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad at Dataran Kemerdekaan Shah Alam, here today.

Amirudin said the state government would also focus on the syllabus of tahfiz schools to ensure that it is inline with mainstream education. - Bernama