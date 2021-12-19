Only water of Subang Lake Dam released since yesterday

KUALA LUMPUR: Only water from the Subang Lake Dam has been released continuously since yesterday due to heavy rains that hit Selangor since Friday.

State Infrastructure and Public Amenities, Agriculture Modernisation and Agro-based Industry Committee chairman Izham Hashim (pix) said the dam’s water should be released in stages as the water level was approaching full capacity which could damage the dam’s structure.

“The water released from this dam will flow to Sungai Subang before going to Sungai Buloh and then to Sungai Selangor and into the sea, the flow from this water will not enter Sungai Klang,“ he told Bernama today.

Earlier, it was reported on social media that the water from the Klang Gates Dam and Semenyih Dam would be released as the water levels have reached full capacity.

According to Izham, for other dams in Selangor, water release is done periodically as usual which does not involve much release.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage through the portal https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my in its posting reported that the water level of Sungai Langat, Sungai Bernam, Sungai Binjai, Sungai Selangor in Selangor has exceeded the danger level and is rising.

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said the department had not received any information regarding the release of water at the dam.

He said the department, however, was ready to provide logistical assets in the area near the dam which was said to be opened to release water.

“Currently our job is focused on providing assistance to flood victims in the affected areas,“ he said. — Bernama