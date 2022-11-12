Onn Hafiz hopes caucus of Johor MPs fights for priority projects from federal govt

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Menteri Besar Johor Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pix) hopes that a caucus of 24 Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) members of parliament (MPs) will fight for priority projects involving federal government allocations for the people of the state.

Onn Hafiz, who is also the Machap state assemblyman, said this was because such priority projects would provide an economic spillover to Johor, and it was the responsibility of MPs to be the voice of the people of Johor in Parliament.

“Regarding the formation of the caucus proposed by the Perling state assemblyman (Liew Chin Tong) and Benut state assemblyman (Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad), I leave it to the discretion of the Johor MPs.

“I request and appeal to all Johor MPs to continue to fight for priority projects, involving allocations from the federal government, for the people of the state.

“Come, let us together mobilise our energy and efforts to make the initiatives and policies of the federal government successful, thus bringing prosperity to the state of Johor,“ he said in his closing speech on the last day of the fourth meeting (Budget 2023) of the first session of the 15th Johor State Assembly at the Sultan Ismail Building in Kota Iskandar here today.

Among the priority programmes in the state are the construction of additional lanes between Yong Peng Utara and Senai Utara; the widening project of the Senai-Desaru Expressway; construction of the Sultanah Aminah Hospital 2 in Johor Bahru; and state water supply projects.

“Apart from these, other projects are the flood mitigation plans; primary and secondary schools that need to be upgraded; the quality of state and national education; incentives for investors to continue investing in Johor; increasing the broadband penetration rate; the Rapid Transit System (RTS) as well as bringing back the high-speed rail (HSR) project,” he added.

On Dec 4, Liew (DAP-Perling) while debating the Budget 2023, suggested to Hasni (BN-Benut) that a caucus of Johor MPs should be established involving 24 MPs from BN and PH.

Hasni was later reported to have said that the caucus would be able to drive Johor toward becoming a developed state.

Meanwhile, regarding road issues, Onn Hafiz said the state government had allocated approximately RM694 million to maintain, build and upgrade the facilities to ensure the safety and comfort of road users.

“The allocation involves a total of RM150 million to maintain state roads under the Public Works Department; RM300 million to maintain local authority roads; RM170 million to maintain village roads under the supervision of district offices; RM24 million for agricultural roads by the Johor Irrigation and Drainage Department; and RM50 million to build and upgrade village roads,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Onn Hafiz said to appreciate the leadership and role of village and community heads, the state government had agreed to increase their allowance by RM300, namely from RM900 to RM1,200 per month.

He said the state government also hoped that the federal government would welcome the initiative and add at least another RM300, to increase the allowance of village and community heads to RM1,500 per month. - Bernama