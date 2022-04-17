Onn Hafiz in Singapore for working visit

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pix) is in Singapore for a four-day working visit since yesterday in an effort to strengthen ties between the state and the republic.

He is scheduled to meet Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong tomorrow and also several key ministers of the republic.

“Hope everything goes well and smoothly,” he said in a post on his Facebook page today.

Through the posting, Onn Hafiz said he had the opportunity to visit the Temenggong Daeng Ibrahim Mosque, also known as Teluk Blangah Royal Mosque, today. - Bernama