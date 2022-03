JOHOR BARU: Machap assemblyman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi was sworn in as the new Johor mentri besar at the Istana Bukit Serene, here, at 3pm today.

Onn Hafiz took his oath of office as the 19th mentri besar in the presence of Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

The Simpang Renggam Umno division vice -chief won the Machap state seat in the Johor state election last Saturday with a majority of 6,543 votes.