Onn Hafiz: Johor not in ‘fire-fighting’ mode to address congestion at BSI, KSAB

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor government is not just ‘fighting fires’ in addressing traffic congestion issues at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) of the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) here and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB), said Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

Onn Hafiz said he himself had visited the BSI CIQ 60 times and made four visits to the KSAB CIQ to find solutions to the congestion issue at the two land crossings, which are used by about 300,000 Malaysians every day.

Onn Hafiz gave assurance that the measures that have been taken will continue to be strengthened and improved in the future.

“This takes into account the 1.2 million Bangsa Johor, or 30 per cent of the total Johor population, who are affected by this issue, in addition to industry players and investors.

“...every second wasted on the Johor Causeway and Linkedua due to congestion will definitely have an impact on the economy in terms of investment, trade, tourism, education and even real estate.

“However, if this matter can be resolved consistently, it will give investors confidence to invest, as well as comfort that encourages tourists to visit Johor,” he said during the state assembly sitting at the Sultan Ismail Building, Kota Iskandar here, today.

The Menteri Besar also said that one of the main reasons why the state government put emphasis on the issue of congestion at the two CIQs was its impact on the economy of the state of Johor and Malaysia as a whole.

He cited the example of Jstar Motion, a subsidiary of a China-based company that has opened its factory in Johor with an investment value of RM300 million and 600 employment opportunities.

“They (JStar Motion) have thanked the government for improving the flow of traffic between Johor and Singapore and for that reason, they will invest another RM100 million to expand their business here.

“They will also encourage their suppliers to open businesses in Johor,” said Onn Hafiz.

He said this in response to questions related to the issue of congestion at the two CIQs from Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad (BN-Benut); Datuk Samsolbari Jamali (BN-Semarang); Andrew Chen Kah Eng (PH-Stulang); Datuk Zulkurnain Kamisan (BN-Sri Medan); Datuk Mohamad Najib Samuri (BN-Parit Yaani) and Liow Cai Tung (PH-Johor Jaya).

As such, Onn Hafiz expressed his appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail as well as the agencies involved in addressing the issue of congestion on both routes. - Bernama