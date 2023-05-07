Onn Hafiz: Johor royal family donated more than RM123m during Covid-19 pandemic

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor royal family has donated more than RM123 million to help 1.6 million people who were undergoing hardship in the state throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, says Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He said the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar even took the risk of sending palace officers to the ground to distribute test kits and health equipment for the wellbeing of the people.

“In addition, the Johor royal family is always at the forefront of aid missions for natural disasters such as floods, storms and fires, helping the ‘asnaf’ (tithe recipients) group, providing education and health assistance as well as protecting the rights of women and children.

“It is this compassion and love that has forged a strong symbiosis between the palace and the people,” he said in his speech during the appreciation ceremony for Royal Johor foundations as well as the launch of the Johor Sultanate Portal and three books, here today.

Onn Hafiz expressed his deep gratitude to the Sultan of Johor for his personal grace and assistance channelled to all the people of the state through the Sultan Ibrahim Johor Foundation (YSIJ).

He said the Permaisuri of Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah also bestowed assistance to the people through the Raja Zarith Sofiah Johor Foundation (YRZSNJ) and Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Foundation (YKTLJ).

At the ceremony, Onn Hafiz presented a donation of RM7 million from the state government to YSIJ, YRZSNJ, YKTLJ, Sultanah Rogayah Foundation (YSR) and Sultanah Fatimah Foundation (YSF).

Earlier, the Sultan of Johor, accompanied by the Permaisuri Johor, launched the books and the Johor Sultanate Portal.

Also present were Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim, Tunku Panglima Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ibrahim, Tunku Putera Johor Tunku Abu Bakar Sultan Ibrahim, Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim and Datuk Dennis Muhammad Abdullah.

The Johor Sultanate Portal was developed by the state government to serve as a reference hub and source of information on the Johor Sultanate.

The three books were “Takhta Johor” published by the Royal Press Office, which is the Johor royal family’s Media and Communications Office; “Sultan Abu Bakar - Monarch, Reformer, Diplomat” published by YSIJ and “Taat dan Setia: Almarhum Sultan Ismail Johor Dalam Kenangan” published by Universiti Teknologi Malaysia. -Bernama