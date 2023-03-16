Onn Hafiz: Johor to build more transit homes

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government has introduced ‘Rumah Transit Bangsa Johor’ (RTBJ) this year as one of the initiatives towards home ownership for its people.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the housing scheme differs from the ‘Rent-to-Own’ concept as through this new scheme, tenants will pay a monthly rental of RM650.

“Those who rent ‘Rumah Transit Bangsa Johor’ will pay a monthly rental of RM650, but RM455 will go towards the rental, whereas RM195 will go towards their savings.

“Therefore, over a period of five years, an individual will have a savings of RM11,000. This money (savings) can then be used to pay the deposit for the house,“ he said when speaking at the launch of the Johor Housing Development Corporation (PKPJ) Transformation Services, here today.

He added that this year, the target for the state government is to build 92 units under the new scheme and another 500 units in the coming five years.

Besides this, Onn Hafiz, who is also the Machap assemblyman, praised the various reforms by PKPJ, especially those involving governance.

“Within four months PKPJ successfully solved 300 files (releases and offers of Bumiputera properties) that had been overdue for years.

“They worked day and night on real estate property worth RM3.8 billion, which brought in a revenue of RM243 million for the state government,” said Onn Hafiz.

Additionally, he said, PKPJ in collaboration with various agencies also managed to resolve 2,800 strata title rights within a year, some of which were overdue for up to 10 years.

“No less is the initiative to reduce bureaucracy. Among the things that we’ve done was in terms of application process. For example, the Affordable Housing applications, one will need to submit 17 forms.

“Today there is no need for these 17 forms, only five documents are needed,“ he added.

Also present at the event was Johor Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Syukor. - Bernama