Onn Hafiz: Singtel ready to develop campus data centre in Johor

SINGAPORE: Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel), the largest mobile network operator in Singapore, has expressed its readiness to develop a state-of-the-art, sustainable campus data centre in Johor which employs green technology.

This was announced today in a Facebook post by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, who has been on a three-day working visit since July 5 to Singapore, including a visit to Singtel, one of the four main telecommunication companies in the republic.

“God willing, with Singtel’s strength as owner of a high-quality telecommunication network infrastructure, the state government is optimistic that Singtel will be able to spur Johor in building the best communications and data centre ecosystem in Asia and make the state a focal point for renewable energy and artificial intelligence technology investments,” he said.

Onn Hafiz noted that Singtel is the fourth largest company on the Singapore Exchange by market capitalisation.

Singtel is the largest mobile network operator in Singapore with 4.1 million subscribers and, through its subsidiaries, has a mobile subscriber base of more than 775 million subscribers in over 20 countries, he further shared.

Yesterday, Onn Hafiz said in a Facebook post that Maersk, a global maritime transport and logistics company, has expressed its intention to invest significantly in the Port of Tanjung Pelepas. -Bernama