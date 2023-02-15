Onn Hafiz to run for Simpang Renggam Umno division chief post

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has today offered himself to run for the Simpang Renggam Umno division chief post in the party polls.

Onn Hafiz who will not be contesting at the national level, said the decision was made after getting the views of various parties including his family members, friends, leaders, grassroots machinery especially in the Simpang Renggam division on the suitable position for him.

“I have decided to continue to focus on providing my services to the state of Johor and God willing will continue to strive to strengthen the administration in developing the state .. as well as my constituency,” the Macap state assemblyman said in a Facebook post today.

Onn Hafiz, 44, is currently Simpang Renggam Umno Division vice chief while Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Zakaria Dullah has been the division chief since 2018.

Meanwhile, Ayer Hitam Umno Division Youth chief Joni Muhamat Yahya has offered to stand for the Ayer Hitam Division chief post in the polls.

The division is now led by Datuk Samsol Bari Jamali, currently Johor Umno liaison secretary, who has held the post for 19 years.

Joni, 42, who has been the division youth chief for five years said his decision to contest for the post was to breathe new life into the party and win back the hearts of the community, including the youths.

Before heading the division’s youth wing, Joni was Yong Peng Branch Youth leader for 10 years.

So far, both the division heads have not expressed their intention to defend their positions.

Umno will hold its party elections to appoint its new office bearers from Feb 1 to March 18 while its annual branch meeting and elections for the branch committees as well as their respective Wanita, Youth and Puteri wings are being held from Feb 1 to Feb 26. - Bernama