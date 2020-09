PETALING JAYA: Doling out cash to the poor and providing more land for the cultivation of grains such a rice and corn are practical ways to address poverty.

Even in rich countries such as Germany, the government is giving out “free money” to see the impact it has on people.

The objective is to meet the universal basic income (UBI) principle espoused by the International Monetary Fund, according to social activist S. Arulchelvan.

“The UBI principle is to ensure the people’s basic needs are met and the onus is on the government to fulfil this mandate,” he told theSun yesterday.

However, he said, there is no formula on how much should be doled out.

Under the UBI, regular cash payments are made to a selection of the population but they have to meet little or no requirements to receive that cash. The objective is to raise their income.

Arulchelvan, who is also deputy chairman of Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM), said an eight-point proposal has been outlined and it has since gained the support of policymakers.

He said under the PSM proposal, 10% of land from large plantations should be set aside for the cultivation of rice and corn.

“Currently, 8.6 million hectares, or 26% of Malaysia’s land area, is used for agriculture. Six million hectares is under oil palm cultivation and another one million under rubber.

“If 10% of the land is set aside for the cultivation of grains, it would add nearly a million hectares more to the land for these crops.

Arulchelvan also proposed that vegetable and livestock farmers who now utilise government land should be given 20-year leases on condition that it be used exclusively for food production. “We should stop evicting these farmers,” he said.

Agora Society member Kenneth Cheng agrees that a UBI system is necessary to address poverty.

“There will be those who say that it is expensive and there is a social stigma attached to accepting such aid but this is an extraordinary time. Unemployment is on the rise and a long-term sustainable solution is needed,” he told theSun.

Agora is a civil society dedicated to the advancement of democracy and good governance.

Cheng cited another experiment by the Finnish government conducted from January 2017 to December 2018. Over that two years, 2,000 unemployed Finns received €560 each every month. This has helped to improve mental health.

For instance, in Germany, the government has selected 120 persons who will each receive the equivalent of US$1,400 (RM5,831) per month for three years. According to a report on businessinsider.com, they will be compared with 1,380 other persons who will not be receiving any cash.

The study, conducted by the German Institute for Economic Research, is funded by private donations.

Similar experiments are under way from Kenya to Alaska, he added.

“The sceptics may see UBI as ‘free’ cash and therefore absurd, but they are stuck in the preconceived notion of the relationship between money and labour,” Cheng said.

He pointed out the the Bantuan Sara Hidup is a type of basic income doled out by the government.

