Onus on Perak to stop supplying water to Penang - Tuan Ibrahim

MUAR: The Perak government’s decision not to continue supplying raw water to Penang was made under the state’s jurisdiction.

Minister of Environment and Water, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said this was because water resources were under the respective state governments, and Perak had provided an explanation on the decision.

“Perak has to give priority to the needs of the state as it will have a population of three million by 2035,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after campaigning for Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate contesting for the Simpang Jeram state seat in the Johor polls, last night.

He said negotiations had been conducted and the Perak government said it needed a big water treatment plant (LRA) in the northern part of the state.

A meeting between Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow was held to discuss water supply sources.

Tuan Ibrahim said Penang had the highest water storage reserve in Malaysia of 30 per cent margin reserve compared with other states.

At the same time, Tuan Ibrahim said there were other alternatives which could be implemented by Penang including by making new explorations such as underground water sources.

Yesterday, Perak said that it was unable to supply raw water from Sungai Perak to Penang as proposed under the Sungai Perak Raw Water Transfer Scheme (SPRWTS) as studies indicated that the state did not have enough water for its own use. — Bernama