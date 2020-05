PETALING JAYA: The onus is on each and every Malaysian to ensure they remain safe and the number of Covid-19 cases do not spike, after the government allowed almost all businesses to resume operations beginning today.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said while the government has relaxed some of the regulations, it essentially boils down to the discipline of each individual to contain the virus.

He said Malaysians should take Taiwan as an example of how they managed to ensure the number of cases remained low, despite not implementing a lockdown in the country.

“The discipline of their people ensured that they were safe from the virus. They used masks and practised social distancing, despite having no lockdown,” Ismail Sabri said.

“The responsibility to ensure we and our families are safe will depend on our own discipline. We must practise self-regulation to ensure we win,” he said at a press conference in Putrajaya yesterday.

He advised the people to refrain from going out unless absolutely necessary, such as going to work or grocery shopping.”

Ismail Sabri said the same applies for businesses, with the option ultimately theirs on whether they wish to resume operations.

“When we allow the resumption of operations, it does not mean all business operators must resume their businesses. It depends on the owners.”

He said the decision to allow economic activities to resume was to ensure the survival of businesses.

