‘Onus on public to protect themselves’

PETALING JAYA: The onus is on the public to take every possible precaution to avoid catching the Covid-19 virus, said Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Dr N. Ganabaskaran (pix).

He said the Health Ministry is doing everything possible to protect the public but the people need to realise the importance of protecting themselves.

“The ministry has been providing daily updates about Covid-19 and also advising the public what they need to do.

“We as Malaysians seem to take the attitude that as long this virus does not affect me, I need not be worried.

“The number of affected people has already crossed the 90 mark, we must realise how dangerous this virus is.

“If we don’t look after ourselves, who is going to do it for us?

“We need to do simple things such as boosting our immune system, washing hands and eating good food.”

Ganabaskaran said Malaysians do not seem worried about Covid-19 because they don’t see the effect it is having.

He said Malaysians should not wait for a major outbreak to start taking precautions.

He said the public needs to realise the most crucial part is a strong immune system, regular exercise, daily hygiene and good diet including plenty of fruits and vegetables, as well as supplements.

He advised people to practise cough and sneeze etiquette and be aware of those showing symptoms.