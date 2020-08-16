OP alcohol: Three men nabbed for drink-driving in Petaling Jaya

KUALA LUMPUR: Three men were arrested for drink-driving in an operation carried out around Petaling Jaya, near here last night.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal in a statement today said the operation codenamed OP Alcohol began at 11pm last night and ended at 3am this morning.

“A total of 561 vehicles were checked throughout the operation and three local men aged between 39 and 44 were nabbed for driving under the influence of alcohol.

“They were arrested under Section 45(A)1 of the Road Transport Act,“ he said.

Nik Ezanee said that during the operation, police also issued summonses to 51 individuals including 17 people for driving without a valid licence.

He said that OP Alcohol would continue to be implemented from time to time to prevent any unwanted incidents in the district. - Bernama