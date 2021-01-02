OP Ambang 2021: 95 individuals detained for traffic offences

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 95 individuals were detained for traffic offences under Op Ambang Tahun Baharu conducted by the Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department at 117 locations throughout Malaysia.

Its deputy director Datuk Mohd Nadzri Hussain said the traffic offences included driving under the influence of alcohol as well as reckless and dangerous driving.

“The main objective of the operation is specifically to reduce the accident rate especially fatal accidents, in addition to ensuring road users obey traffic rules.

“The police also detained 31 individuals for criminal and drug offences during the operation,” he said in a statement issued today.

Mohd Nadzri said the various offences would be investigated under several acts, including Secton 379A of the Penal Code, Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959, Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952, the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 3(1) of the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983.

He said 9,668 summonses were issued and 87 vehicles were seized for various offences during the operation. -Bernama