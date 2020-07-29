Op Benteng: 2,491 migrants, 596 skippers, 144 smugglers nabbed, says Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 2,491 illegal immigrants, 596 skippers as well as 144 smugglers were held under Op Benteng from May 1 to yesterday, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said Op Benteng personnel also turned away 257 illegal immigrants and nine skippers as well as 37 boats involved in attempts to intrude the border of the country.

“96 boats and 257 vehicles were also seized. Yesterday, police conducted 62 roadblocks nationwide and inspected 28,589 vehicles to curb the entry of illegal immigrants especially via illegal crossings such as rat trails,” he said in a statement today.

Ismail Sabri also said police carried out 1,755 checks on individuals undergoing the 14-day compulsory home quarantine at their respective homes yesterday.

He said 2,174 individuals returned home via international entry points from July 24 to yesterday and they were placed at 13 quarantine stations in Kuala Lumpur, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Sarawak and Johor.

“From the total, seven individuals were sent to hospital for treatment,” he said.

In his statement yesterday, Ismail Sabri announced the estimated cost of compulsory quarantine for each individual at quarantine station is RM4,700 and the Malaysians involved have to pay a maximum of RM2,100 (44.7%) for hotel charges and three meals a day while the remaining cost would be borne by the government.

Meanwhile, police apprehended 238 individuals for defying the Movement Control Order (MCO) yesterday.

The Compliance Operation Task Force headed by police conducted 64,687 inspections yesterday to monitor and enforce the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), he said.

On inspections at construction sites, the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) carried out checks on 28 construction sites throughout the country and found 24 construction sites complied with the SOP. — Bernama