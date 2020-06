KUALA LUMPUR: The police have detained 372 skippers involved in smuggling illegal immigrants into the country during Op Benteng.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix) said 80 investigation papers have been sent to the deputy public prosecutor’s office for further action.

“These 80 skippers will be charged soon,“ he said after witnessing the handing over of duties of the Commercial CID director in Bukit Aman here today.

Commercial CID deputy director Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin took over as Commercial CID acting director from Datuk Seri Mohd Zakaria Ahmad who went on mandatory retirement.

Op Benteng has been activated since May under the National Task Force (NTF) in collaboration with the Armed Forces, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Ministry of Health, Civil Defence Force, Immigration Department and People’s Volunteer Corps.

On the arrest of three Immigration officers suspected of being involved in the smuggling of foreigners in Johor, Abdul Hamid said the police would investigate from every angle.

On Tuesday, a senior officer and two officers, aged between 30 and 48, were arrested at Pasir Gudang Ferry Terminal in Johor Baru. — Bernama