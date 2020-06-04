Op Benteng, Op Pintas foil attempts to bring illegal immigrants in

LUMUT: Patrols conducted by the authorities during Op Benteng Laut and Op Pintas operations have successfully prevented immigrants and smuggling syndicates from entering the country, especially through rat routes.

Perak Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director Maritime Capt Shahrizan Raman said this meant that no entry of illegal immigrants was recorded in Perak waters since the Movement Control Order (MCO) was implemented on March 18.

He said in order to ensure that no areas could be encroached, the MMEA along with the Royal Malaysian Navy and the Marine Police had tightened patrols and surveillance at some of the hot spots that were often used as rat routes by illegal immigrants.

“Among the hot spot areas are Hutan Melintang, Pantai Remis and Lekir. We also stationed our people on the ground as a precautionary measure to guard the area from being encroached by illegal immigrants.

“This action was taken in accordance with the government’s recommendations to stop illegal immigrants from entering Malaysia to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic,“ he told reporters at his office at the Perak Maritime Headquarters, here today.

Shahrizan said throughout the implementation of the MCO to date, it had chased out 27 Indonesian fishing vessels from the country’s waters and seized their fishing equipment worth about RM135,000.

During the operations, no arrests were made and to curb the spread of the pandemic, illegal fishing vessels found encroaching our waters were chased out.

“We do not want to put ourselves at risk by arresting the fishermen and placing them in control centres as the pandemic may spread if not handled properly. Therefore, we chase them back to their countries,” he said.

Shahrizan said it was important to ensure illegal immigrants were chased out as they could potentially be the eyes for the illegal immigrant smuggling syndicates which were always looking for ways to trespass the country.

“We also found out that there were attempts by syndicates to offer local fishermen lucrative deals to bring Indonesian immigrants in small numbers into the country but we advised them not to get involved,“ he added. - Bernama