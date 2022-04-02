‘Op Benteng’ strength will be increased if necessary: Affendi

KUALA LUMPUR: The strength of ‘Op Benteng’ will be increased with additional members if necessary, following the reopening of the country’s borders starting yesterday.

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang (pix) said the entry of illegal immigrants into the country through illegal or ‘rat lanes’ was expected to increase following the reopening of the economic sector and employment opportunities.

“We will study the traffic trend of the entry of illegal immigrants first with the commander in the field, and see if there is a need to increase the number of personnel at the border control centre.

“Currently, ‘Op Benteng’ is being implemented as usual, but with stricter and stronger enforcement to ensure national security,” he said at a press conference after officiating the Royal Military College’s (RMC) Annual Parade at Kem Perdana Sungai Besi, here, today.

He said every officer and personnel of the control unit at the country’s borders had been informed to be on alert and increase surveillance.

“We have expected an increase (in the entry of immigrants). As for the Malaysian Armed Forces, our border control will (continue) to be tightened by looking at the potential for them to enter the country,“ he said. - Bernama