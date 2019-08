KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) through the Narcotics CID will launch a special operation, Op Blue Devil, with the intent to eradicate drug abuse among police personnel.

Through a statement issued on the PDRM’s Facebook page, it said the operation, which would be held nationwide, would nab any police officer or personnel who were involved in drug abuse.

‘’Stern action will be taken against those who are found guilty. Remember! There is no compromise and place for anybody who tries to tarnish the good name of this sacred team!’’ said the statement.

Prior to this, Inspector-General Of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador has urged vigilance on drug abuse in the country, saying the number of cases had doubled and even policemen were also found to be hooked on drugs.

According to Abdul Hamid, Malaysia could turn into another Columbia if firm action was not taken to curb the drugs problem.

In addition, he also revealed that 30 policemen and officers were nabbed over drug abuse since January. — Bernama