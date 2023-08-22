Op BPT effective measure to safeguard people’s welfare

KOTA BHARU: The operation, dubbed Op Beras Putih Tempatan (Op BPT) by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM), to tackle rice packaging fraud is an effective measure to safeguard the welfare of the people.

Trader Fauziah Yusof, 63, said the operation, which focuses on inspecting and enforcing regulations on commercial rice mills and rice wholesalers, would help address the issue and thus, protect consumers from being deceived.

“In a situation where people are having difficulties making ends meet with the rising cost of living, there are parties who take the opportunity to make profits in the wrong way.

“The government’s action is apt and timely because it can detect the wrongdoings fast,” she said when met by Bernama at the Peringat market here today.

She said appropriate action should be taken against the culprits such as revoking their business licence.

Meanwhile, restaurant operator Samiha Ismail, 32, said packaging fraud by companies or rice manufacturers is not a small issue and a betrayal to consumers.

“This should not happen and should not be taken lightly because this affects all citizens, especially the B40 group.

“I think the drastic step taken by KPKM is very appropriate and fitting to assure the people that they are not deceived,” she said.

On Aug 16, KPKM launched Op BPT which focuses on inspecting and enforcing regulations on commercial rice mills and rice wholesalers to ensure that the entire supply chain of rice distribution at all levels complies with existing regulations and legislation.

Law enforcement related to rice is conducted by the Padi and Rice Regulatory Division (KPB) which is responsible for enforcing laws under the Control of Padi and Rice Act 1994, where those found guilty of committing the offence would face action under Section 21 of the Act, where individuals can be fined up to RM25,000 or jailed not exceeding two years or both, while companies can be fined up to RM50,000, upon conviction. -Bernama