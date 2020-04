TAIPING: Policed detained three men and seized drugs worth RM264,000 in two separate raids here last Friday.

Perak deputy police chief Datuk Goh Boon Keng said the first arrest was made at 6.30pm involving two men in their 20s.

He said a team conducting Op Covid-19 spotted the suspects in two separate cars at Jalan Kuala Kangsar-Taiping here.

“An inspection on a Toyota Vios car found 20.02 kg of heroin hidden under the floor mat on the front passenger’s side,” he told a press conference here today.

Goh said further interrogation on the duo led to the arrest of another man in his 20s at Taman Sri Kota here adding that police also seized three cars, a gold chain with a locket, a gold ring all valued about RM89,900.

He said all the suspects were remanded for seven days until Friday and that the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The suspects were also investigated under Regulation 11 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases 2020, he added. — Bernama