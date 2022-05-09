OP HRA 2022: RTD issues 16,377 summons as of May 8

TUMPAT: The Road Transport Department (RTD) has issued 16,377 summons for various traffic offences to motorists nationwide under the 2022 Hari Raya Aidilfitri Operation (OP HRA) since last April 29 until yesterday.

Its director-general, Datuk Zailani Hashim said a total of 89,490 vehicles were inspected during the period.

“The department has also issued a total of 776 Notice P22 summons, which is an order for inspection involving five main offences, namely failing to comply with traffic lights, driving on emergency lanes, using mobile phone while driving, over-taking at double lines and speeding.

“For these five offences, the errant motorists will face court action as the offences cannot be compounded,“ he told a press conference during the operation conducted at Jalan Kota Bharu-Pasir Pekan, here last night.

He said a total of 58,182 speeding offences were also detected through the 45 Automatic Awareness Security System (AwAS) cameras installed at various locations nationwide over the same period. - Bernama