Op Lancar launched to ensure smooth traffic for polling day tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) has launched Op Lancar to ensure smooth traffic flow ahead of polling day for the state election in six states tomorrow.

JSPT deputy director Datuk Mohd Nasri Omar said the three-day operation until Sunday was conducted to ensure smooth and controlled traffic flow for those returning to their hometowns to vote and travelling back to the federal capital.

He said through the operation, 3,000 traffic officers and personnel would be deployed to hotspot areas including highways, federal roads and state roads in Terengganu, Kelantan, Kedah, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

“There will be personnel manning highway exits and intersections to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

“Some 1.9 million vehicles are expected on the North-South Expressway and 150,000 vehicles on the East Coast Expressway,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Nasri also advised road users to adhere to traffic rules at all times and the instructions of on-duty traffic police personnel. -Bernama