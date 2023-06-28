Op Lancar to be begin today in conjunction with Aidiladha celebrations

KUALA LUMPUR: The Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcment Department (JSPT) will conduct Op Lancar from today till July 2 in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha.

The department said in a statement tonight that the operation was to ensure that traffic flowed smoothly throughout the country.

“Op Lancar will monitor and take action to disperse traffic at all major highways, including the North-South Expressway, the Karak Expressway, the East Coast Expressway and roads connecting states and districts, such as federal and state roads, along with town roads.

“Traffic stops or intersections that are congestion hotspots will also be monitored to ensure a smooth flow of traffic,” the department said, as it reminded motorists to always cooperate with the authorities and to be cautious and pay full attention when driving. -Bernama