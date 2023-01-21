OP Limau: 120 held over suspected illegal gambling - Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have detained 120 individuals for their suspected involvement in illegal gambling activities in an operation codenamed ‘Op Limau’ in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said the suspects, comprising 115 men and five women, were nabbed between Jan 15 and Jan 19.

She said during the same period, 20 raids were conducted, where police seized cash amounting to RM92,481.

“The cases are being investigated under Section 6(1) and Section 7(2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953,” she said in a statement today.

Noorsiah said PDRM would take strict action against individuals involved in illegal gambling.

She urged those with information on illegal gambling to contact the WhatsApp hotline at 016-5773477. - Bernama