Op Mabuk: Five motorcyclists riding against the traffic flow

KUALA LUMPUR: Desperate to avoid a roadblock held as part of the Op Mabuk, five motorcyclists resorted to going against traffic flow along Jalan Pandan 1 heading towards Ampang here early this morning.

The motorcyclists who had female pillion riders, were believed to be travelling from Taman Shamelin Perkasa before picking up speed going against the flow of traffic along Jalan Pandan 1 to avoid a traffic block along Jalan Pandan Jaya.

According to Selangor Traffic Investigation and Enforcement head Supt Azman Shari’at, police were tracking down the five motorcyclists.

“In that situation, police could not give chase as they were going against the flow of traffic and endangering other road users,” he told reporters at the location.

He said during the operations which was held from midnight until 3am today, police issued 863 summons for various offences including not possessing a driving licence as well as registration numbers which were not according to specifications.

He added that two motorcycles were confiscated and three drunk persons detained in four roadblocks held around Ampang Jaya.

Meanwhile, Petaling Jaya District Police Chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said six local men aged between 22 and 41, were detained for driving under the influence of alcohol in an operations conducted in Petaling Jaya early today. — Bernama