“Op Mabuk”: Trader arrested for drink-driving

NILAI: A trader was detained for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol in a police operation code-named “Op Mabuk” at Jalan Besar Pekan Nilai here last night.

Nilai district police chief Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar said the 44-year-old trader was detained at about 11.45 pm in an operation conducted by the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division of the Nilai district police.

The man has been handed over to the investigation officer for further action, he said in a statement today.

He said the four-hour operation, which began at 8.30 pm, covered areas in Bandar Baru Nilai and Pekan Nilai, during which 40 vehicles and 65 individuals were inspected.

A total of 22 summonses were issued for various offences, he added. -Bernama