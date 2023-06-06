Op Manis extended till June 30 nationwide: Salahuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Op Manis, which was implemented to ensure a stable supply and distribution of sugar, will be extended until June 30 nationwide, said Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pix).

He said his ministry would, through the enforcement method that is now known as Op Manis 2.0, take stern action against any party who sells white coarse and fine-granulated sugar conditionally, hoards supply or sells above the controlled price.

“If these things happen, the KPDN (Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living) will issue a directive instructing that their (the offenders) licence is suspended for investigation and blacklisting if found guilty. We do not want to hear about this anymore,” he told a media conference at the Parliament Building, here, today.

Meanwhile, Salahuddin, in a statement issued by KPDN today, said a total of 2,576 business premises in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Kedah were inspected by the Special Task Force via Op Manis as of June 4.

As a result of the inspections, action was taken against seven premises, namely five in Kedah and one each in Kelantan and Terengganu for, among other things, selling sugar above the controlled price and selling sugar by imposing illegal conditions.

“Overall, the supply of sugar in the market does not seem to have any critical problems and is sufficient, stable and capable of meeting current demand,” he said.

He said the KPDN, with the cooperation of local sugar producers, will continuously take action and initiatives to help expedite the distribution of supply from the factory level to wholesalers down the chain until the end user.

Salahuddin said that based on the monitoring of MSM Malaysia Holdings and Central Sugars Refinery Sdn Bhd (CSR) in May, it was found that MSM’s total sugar distribution was 28,243 tonnes of coarse and fine-granulated sugar in one kilogramme (kg) and two kg packs as well as 772 tonnes of clear refined white sugar while CSR distributed 6,546 tonnes of one kg and two kg packs of coarse and fine-granulated sugar.

The minimum amount of monthly production and distribution of coarse and fine-granulated sugar of one kg and two kg packs as stipulated to MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad is 24,000 tonnes and to CSR is 18,000 tonnes.

“The KPDN would like to stress to all parties involved in the supply chain to continue complying with the provisions of the law regarding the selling of sugar and no party can hoard, refuse to sell or impose conditional selling as well as carry out unlicensed transactions.

“Members of the public are urged to be the eyes and the ears of the ministry by channelling complaints and information through one of the ministry’s official complain channels,” he said. - Bernama