Op Manis: KPDN inspects 116 premises in Kelantan, T’ganu

PUTRAJAYA: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) today inspected 116 premises in Kelantan and Terengganu through Op Manis, which was launched to address sugar shortage in the two states.

KPDN secretary-general Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof, in a statement, said two complaints were received, but no compound notices were issued in today’s operation.

Op Manis, which is being implemented until May 9, aims to address sugar supply disruption at every level of the supply chain, ensure that there is no panic buying and that every trader complies with the law.

Azman said 147,840 kilogrammes (kg) of sugar were distributed from the factories to 17 leading wholesalers in Kelantan and 269,528 kg to 19 wholesalers in Terengganu.

He also said that based on the report from the special task force in Kelantan, a total of 280 premises involving 263 wholesalers or retailers and 17 supermarkets had been inspected, and it found that sugar supply was available as a result of distribution and delivery by six leading wholesalers.

In Terengganu, Azman said 148 premises involving wholesalers, retailers and supermarkets had received supplies from 10 leading wholesalers.

He explained that the issue of sugar shortage in the state occurred due to the high volume of purchases at leading supermarkets that received supplies from the food collection and distribution centres. - Bernama