Op Noda: Seven Vietnamese prostitutes arrested

KUALA LUMPUR: Seven Vietnamese prostitutes were arrested in a raid, code-named Op Noda, conducted by the Ant-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division of the Sentul police in Kepong last night.

Sentul police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said two local men, who are the caretakers of the premises, were also arrested.

The prostitutes, all in their 30s, were believed to offer RM150 to RM200 for a half hour service and they used the MiChat application and Facebook to “lure” customers to the premises, he told reporters at the scene.

During the raid, he said the police also seized some condoms and lubricants, he said, adding that all of them were taken to the Sentul district police station for further investigation. –Bernama