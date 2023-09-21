Op Pewa on foreign drivers: 280 summonses issued, 49 held, 68 vehicles seized

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territory Road Transport Department (WPKL RTD) issued 280 summonses for various offences in Op Pewa held around Jalan Tasik Tambahan in Ampang here today.

In yet another blitz on foreign drivers codenamed Op PEWA (Pemandu Warga Asing), WPKL RTD deputy director Erick Jusiang said out of that number, 114 summonses were issued to foreigners for not having a driving licence, 32 summonses for vehicles without insurance, while 68 vehicles were seized, comprising 64 motorcycles, two cars and two lorries.

He said the inspection found that most of the seized vehicles belonged to locals driven by foreigners.

“I advise locals not to rent or allow foreigners to drive their vehicles because summons will be issued to the driver and owner and the vehicle will be confiscated under Section 64 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said here today.

Erick said in the operation, 49 foreigners from Bangladesh, Myanmar, India, Pakistan and Indonesia were also arrested for not having valid travel documents and overstaying in the country.

He said those arrested were aged between 20 to 50 and they were taken to the Malaysian Immigration Department office in Kuala Lumpur for further action.

He said the operation which started at about 9am to 2pm was conducted by 68 personnel of WPKL RTD and 11 officers from the Immigration Department. -Bernama