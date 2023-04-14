Op Raya: Compounds worth RM47,500 issued for various food-related offences - Exco

MALACCA: The Malacca Health Department has issued a total of 29 compounds, worth RM47,500, involving various offences detected during operations, dubbed Op Raya 2023, conducted from April 1 until today.

State Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Ngwe Hee Sem said the compounds were issued under the Food Regulations (PPM) 1985 and the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009, such as packaging, labelling and expired goods.

“A total of 42 premises were inspected in three districts, involving mini markets, grocery stores and supermarkets, throughout the implementation period of Op Raya, with a total of 1,111 items of food seized, worth RM6,552.

“We also found that a few traders still neglect their responsibility to ensure that expired food and damaged packages are removed from the shelves, and do not comply with the cleanliness aspect of the premises,” he said.

He said this to reporters at Op Raya at a shopping centre in Ayer Keroh, which was also attended by the state Health Department director Datuk Dr Rusdi Abd Rahman.

Meanwhile, he said that six compounds, worth RM600, were issued to Ramadan bazaar traders in the state, after being given a warning but still not complying with the rules.

“Among the offences committed are not wearing an apron and not covering hair, in addition to offences involving aspects of hygiene.

“In addition, we would like to remind any trader not to use cooking oil more than three times to ensure quality food,” he said. - Bernama