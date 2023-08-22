Op Saman Ekor: 8,718 summonses issued on day one of speed-cam operation

KUALA LUMPUR: Police issued a total of 8,718 summonses throughout the country in a rapid-fire (Postal Summons) operation for speeding over the limit that began yesterday (Aug 21).

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) deputy director Datuk Mohd Nasri Omar said motorists recorded the highest number of 8,352 summonses issued while speeding violations by motorcyclists drew 44 summonses.

He said commercial and service vehicles recorded a total of 322 summonses.

“A K170A summons notification for speeding over the speed limit will be delivered to the vehicle owner according to the driver’s licence address by registered post (as opposed to a ticket issued directly to the driver on the spot).

“All (postal summonses) for speeding offences can be settled at any police district traffic offices in the country,” he told Bernama today.

Mohd Nasri said Op Saman Ekor is being carried out to warn all road users to obey the rules in the country.

According to him, JSPT uses high-speed cameras in the operation to record any driver who violates the speed limit set with a K170A notice to be posted to the purported offender.

He said driving above the set speed is one of the main causes of road accidents in this country where speeding drivers fail to control the vehicle. -Bernama