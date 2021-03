MELAKA: A total of 20 kilogrammes of ketum leaves and 57 litres of ketum water were seized at an empty shophouse suspected of being used as a ketum water processing place in Taman Desa Taming Sari, Sungai Udang, here, in an operation dubbed “Op Sarang” which was conducted by the Melaka police early this morning.

Melaka Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department chief Superintendent Zulkiflee Rashid (pix, centre) said seven men in their 40s, suspected of being involved in processing and selling ketum water at the premises, were also arrested in the raid at about 4.30 am, today.

“Preliminary investigations found that the premises were used as a place to process and sell ketum water for the past three months, and the ketum water was sold at RM10 per pack or per litre.

He said 77 individuals aged 16 to 68 were arrested for various offences involving drug abuse in the operation carried out around Sungai Udang and Krubong, including at the Sungai Udang sanitation landfill and the garbage disposal site in Krubong from 2 am to 5.30 pm.

He said the integrated operation involved 173 personnel from various enforcement agencies including the police, the Malaysian Armed Forces, the National Anti-Drug Agency and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force.- Bernama